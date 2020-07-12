Why do we give Jerad Lindsey, Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police chairman, any more press than he can muster on Facebook?
According to a Tulsa World story, Lindsey deliberately manipulated our city councilors into voting against the Office of Independent Monitor by getting gullible citizens to call their councilors believing that a vote for an OIM was a vote against the police ("Police union leader explains how organization 'flipped the vote' on city council's oversight proposal," June 14).
He refers to his union as a “war machine” on podcasts.
To top all of that off, he seized the opportunity of two Tulsa Police officers being shot by talking about an “anti-police rhetoric” only hours after the shooting ("Tulsa police union says officers' shooting the result of 'national anti-police narrative'," June 30).
I applaud the Tulsa World for reporting about him initially and exposing him and his tactics for what they are.
This behavior is disgusting and is not worthy of space in your paper anymore.
