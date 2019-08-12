Perhaps we should be aware of the media bias per Alexander Solzhensnitsyn:
“The press has become the greatest power within the western countries, more powerful than the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. One would then like to ask, ‘By what law has it been elected and to whom is it responsible?’”
Elaine Waller, Bartlesville
