A political action committee is willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight State Question 802 while the hospitals, doctors and nurses support it.
We have been heaping well-deserved praise on our health workers. Why can't we believe them that Medicaid is essential for Oklahoma?
Why can't we pay the necessary tax dollars to care for God's poor families?
Gov. Kevin Stitt and the PAC sponsors show that their greed outweighs their wisdom and their heart.
Doris Piatak, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
FEATURED VIDEO