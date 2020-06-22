SQ 802 MEDICAID EXPANSION

Amber England, Yes on 802 campaign manager, addresses Medicaid expansion supporters as they delivered petitions to place the initiative on the state ballot to Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers. State Question 802 will be on the June 30 ballot. The League of Women Voters and two individuals are seeking legal clarification on how absentee ballots are handled. NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman file

 NATE BILLINGS

A political action committee is willing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to fight State Question 802 while the hospitals, doctors and nurses support it.

We have been heaping well-deserved praise on our health workers. Why can't we believe them that Medicaid is essential for Oklahoma?

Why can't we pay the necessary tax dollars to care for God's poor families?

Gov. Kevin Stitt and the PAC sponsors show that their greed outweighs their wisdom and their heart.

 Doris Piatak, Tulsa

