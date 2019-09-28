Thank you for the Sunday column “Skywatch,” which leads us to pure magic every week.
Whether it is glimpsing twinkling orbs, locating constellations, tracking the International Space Station, learning why we call certain star formations or individual moon phases by certain names or reading Chris Pagan’s other wonderful stories of each night’s glorious display, it is thrilling.
Plus, when you’re outside looking at the dark sky, it’s all free, and a variety of the most fascinating, beautiful and compelling luminaries appear.
The show changes every night, and there’s no cover. There’s no minimum, and you don’t need special equipment.
Just look up.
You’ll be glad you’re alive.
