Did anyone else hear Beto O'Rourke in a national interview after the El Paso, Texas, shooting profanely speak the name of Jesus Christ?
How very hurtful and offensive to Christians! He would not receive my vote if he were the only one on the ballot!
Billie Kelsey, Sapulpa
Editor's Note: The comment referenced in the letter was made on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Aug. 5. O'Rourke said, "The writing has been on the wall since his maiden speech coming down that escalator, describing Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals. The actions that follow cannot surprise us. Anyone who is surprised is part of this problem right now, including members of the media who ask 'Hey Beto, do you think the president is racist?' Well Jesus Christ, of course, he's racist. He's been racist since day one, before day one when he was questioning whether (former President) Obama was born in the United States."
