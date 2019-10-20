It is impossible to forget the image of the small Kurdish town of Kobani: rubble and trenches completely surrounded by pure evil.
Kurdish men and women fighting alongside each other against ISIS in what seemed at the time was the last hold out against barbarism at the gate.
An entire world essentially depended on the raw courage of these humble people to fight the dirty fight on behalf of all of us. And fight they did, losing in excess of 11,000 brave souls.
Now, based on the demands of a complete autocrat whose country did nothing to rid the planet of ISIS, our country has engaged in a despicable act of betrayal and treachery.
Betrayal may well be the greatest sin of all. Inherent in the act is an utter violation of trust.
Trust is the cornerstone of all human relations.
When we betray the Kurds we destroy any and all credibility we have, and what does any country have if it loses the trust of the entire human community?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video