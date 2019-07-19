When learning about the American Revolution as an elementary student in the ’50s, Betsy Ross was credited with making the first flag.
Now, some historians argue any number of tapestry makers could have made the first flag. There is not enough evidence to conclude Ross as its maker.
Yet, historians cannot ignore Ross as a woman contributing to liberty.
I felt proud that women were honored as a part of the Revolutionary War.
Should the naysayer boys in class dismiss the idea, our teacher would remind them that if women hadn’t made clothes for the men, they’d be charging onto the battlefield naked.
Never in my education — public school through graduate school — has anyone ever suggested that the Ross American flag is a symbol that condones slavery.
If we are to follow the retro racism logic, we could condemn Route 66 as a symbol of evil. In truth, Route 66 is the Trail of Tears whereby seven nations of Indians were forced away from their homes and ancestry.
Route 66 is the roadway by which hundreds of Oklahoma farmers were driven from their land, forced to migrate in grueling conditions to seek work, scoffed at to “go home” and spat upon as rotten stinking Okies.
Yet we lead tourists along the highway with hot dog stands, ’50s and ’60s memorabilia and the notion of two men in a Corvette convertible speeding along the blacktop.
To Nike, I say “Just do it.” I’d buy a pair.
Editor's Note: The Trail of Tears was a governmental forced relocation of indigenous people from the southeast United States through the Indian Removal Act of 1830 resulting in the deaths of up to 20,000 among all the tribal members. It is estimated about 100,000 indigenous people were forced by U.S. military from their ancestral homes. The migration of Oklahoma residents along Route 66 west in the 1930s is attributed to poor economic and environmental conditions from the Great Depression and Dust Bowl. These residents lost land due to foreclosure or left by choice, not a mandated military-backed U.S. government removal.
