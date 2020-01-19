Minimum wage increases can be a negative. Why? The smaller firms may have to close. Competition between stores will be limited, leading to price increases to customers.
A better approach would be a smaller minimum wage increase, if any, and creativity using profit sharing of say 20% of net or 30% of gross margin, whatever is larger. This will encourage employees and their friends to patronize the store.
Often, businesses have quarter and annual cycles. Employees will share in hard and good times, keeping the business going. Loyalty and continuity deserve a reward.
Marshall D. Nelson, Owasso
