The article “City Housing Strategy Unveiled” (Dec. 13) describes a new plan to develop affordable housing in Tulsa.
Unfortunately, it seems that every time a plan such as this is implemented we see another area of the city turned into a crime-ridden slum filled with drug dealers, prostitutes and the criminal element. Cases in point include the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue area and the area around 67th Street and Lewis Avenue.
What were once desirable areas of Tulsa have become a virtual breeding ground for crime.
Property owners in these areas have seen the value of their investments plummet. Low-income owners, who cannot afford to move, have found themselves caught in a no-win position. They are forced to endure a situation continuing to worsen daily.
One cannot challenge the fact that Tulsa needs more affordable housing. The question is what is the most effective solution to the problem?
Hopefully, there will be vetting procedures in place to ensure that the incoming residents are not going to include the criminal element.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the new strategy were to include the areas where Mayor G.T. Bynum, City Housing Policy Director Becky Gilgo and Tulsa Housing Authority Vice President Jeff Hall reside?
Then we might have confidence that the new strategy might in fact be a good one.
