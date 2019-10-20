I had a couple of telephone calls in one day recently, 15 minutes apart, that would have been exciting except that I am enrolled in an automatic payment program to cover the monthly electric energy bill from AEP-PSO.
Because the calls came from an 888 area code number I didn’t recognize, I listened to the speaker say that my electrical power would be shut off in 30 minutes if I didn’t call another toll-free number to intervene in the cut-off process.
Instead, I called AEP-PSO to report the fraud.
I saw on its website that I did the right thing.
Disgustingly, the scammer’s urgent calls sometimes get customers to respond and pay a lot of money to avoid a cutoff that isn’t coming.
Perhaps this letter will help some avoid that experience.
After that, I prayed that the scammer will trust Jesus Christ for salvation so that he can change him and, thus, help him avoid going to hell.
