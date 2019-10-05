I respectfully disagree with portions of the letter “Saving Earth” (Sept. 26).
Per Genesis 1:26-29 in the New International Version of the Bible: “Then God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”
God’s omnipotent word sure works for me.
