Oklahoma has a reputation for being the buckle of the Bible belt, which is why one might be surprised at the attitude of many towards immigrants in general and refugees in particular.
Here are a few (among many) Bible verses relevant to our current political moment:
Leviticus 19:33-34 – "When the alien resides with you in your land, you shall not oppress the alien. The alien who resides with you shall be to you as the citizen among you; you shall love the alien as yourself, for you were aliens in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.”
Deuteronomy 1:16 – “Give the members of your community a fair hearing, and judge rightly between one person and another, whether citizen or resident alien.”
Numbers 9:14 and 15:15-16 – “…you shall have one statute for both the resident alien and the native.”
Deuteronomy 27:19 – “Cursed be anyone who deprives the alien…of justice.”
Ezekiel 47:21-22 – "The aliens shall be to you as citizens, and shall also be allotted an inheritance."
Matthew 25:31-46 – “…I was a stranger and you welcomed me."
The people and families fleeing Central America and other countries are not committing any crime; they have every legal right to apply for asylum.
It is heartbreaking and infuriating to see these people, including children (who will suffer lifelong trauma as a result), treated this way. This is not what America is supposed to stand for.
Close the Camps now!
