A group of topless men and women roller skate down the path at River Parks in Tulsa on September 29, 2019. JOSEPH RUSHMORE for Tulsa World

 Joseph Rushmore

So, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a woman can go topless in public?

This on the heels of the #Metoo movement!

How can these two concepts exist in the same society and culture?

The answer is: This is what happens when a people cast off God and his Biblical morals.

We are a society that is reaping what it has sown.

Judges 21:25 says this: “In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did that which was right in his own eyes.”

