So, the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a woman can go topless in public?
This on the heels of the #Metoo movement!
How can these two concepts exist in the same society and culture?
The answer is: This is what happens when a people cast off God and his Biblical morals.
We are a society that is reaping what it has sown.
Judges 21:25 says this: “In those days there was no king in Israel. Everyone did that which was right in his own eyes.”
