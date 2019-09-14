I read with interest in a recent Sunday Tulsa World the full page ad which says, “If we don't report the news, who will?” That, coupled with the verse from Jeremiah in the Bible (which shows up on the Opinion page), prompted me to comment.
First, there appears to be a contradiction here. I have perused many articles in the Tulsa World, and it does not appear that they are reporting the news according to the standard given in the Jeremiah verse.
God hates mixture and compromise and thus, those who write for the Tulsa World are in danger.
Second, by danger, I mean as the Jeremiah standard is properly interpreted. In other words, if you do not have the blood of Christ fully upon your heart, by repenting of your sins and living according to his law: "Depart from me, you who are lawless; I never knew you (in Matthew 7).”
This Jesus defined as the Lake of Fire, which according to Revelation 20 and elsewhere, is a place (or state) for those who will be excruciatingly tormented forever.
Finally, since mixture is part and parcel of our society today, I recommend the Tulsa World writers read "In His Steps," by Charles Sheldon. This book illustrates Jeremiah's foundation for a newspaper editor in a profound way and, if properly incorporated in the narrow way that leads to life, will result in the eternal benefit program.
