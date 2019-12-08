The situation with bicycle riders on two-lane roads, especially on streets with no shoulder, has gotten out of hand.
Living on Oklahoma 97 north of Sand Springs has become a dangerous drive because bicycle riders think nothing about riding two, three or four abreast.
They pay no attention to the number of cars that get lined up behind them, causing drivers to take unnecessary chances in passing.
I wish that legislation could be passed that would make it unlawful to ride other than in a single file on two-lane roads.
I think a fine should be imposed as that is the only way this can be stopped before riders or drivers might be killed.
