The editorial cartoon in the Tulsa World with Joe Biden popping out of the toaster should be framed as a classic.
The cartoon shatters the idea that Biden is the only candidate who could beat President Donald Trump. If Biden is sorry for running out of time when he debates Trump, he certainly would be toast.
On the other hand, the top three Democratic candidates are running on the principle that government is working for the rich and powerful at the expense of everyone else.
These candidates would likely garner a good share of hard-core Trump supporters since this is the reason many Trump supporters voted for him in the first place.
With Biden standing for the establishment, it seems to me his candidacy would be a sure-fire way for the Democratic Party to lose the general election.
Tom Whalen, Owasso
