The original purpose of stock issues is to help new companies raise operating capital.
We seem to have lost sight of the fact that investment is stocks and bonds are a form of gambling.
While small businesses may need financial help, I see no good reason to give multi-billion, multi-national companies money they do not really need.
Any company that is flush with money and other readily spendable assets, should not be given money that could go to help those whom really need financial help.
