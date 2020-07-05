John Bolton is no patriot. He is a traitor for putting profit above patriotism, for putting personal power above the welfare of the American people. He held onto the truth until he could make money with it, making him no less corrupt than President Donald Trump.
Trump supporters say Bolton is a traitor because he was disloyal to Trump. It appears that many Republicans, seemingly all who serve in Congress, have taken an oath, not to protect and defend the constitution, but to protect and defend Trump. They, like Bolton, put their personal power above the welfare of the citizens they serve.
Donald Trump was corrupt before he became president. Those who were paying attention knew this. Most Republican congressmen knew this, but they abdicated their responsibility to do what they were elected to do: lead. They could lead us away from hate, racism, division and the dismantling of our institutions, but they choose not to. Instead, they follow, because if he keeps power, they keep power. As they serve and enable him, they serve themselves, not us.
Cindy Catli, Broken Arrow
