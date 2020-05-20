The level of compliance with the phased re-opening seems to vary greatly.
It seems like 30% to 40% of people are wearing face masks in public. Social distancing seems a little better with maybe 75% to 80% making an effort to comply.
Even then, if there are no markings on the floor, people apparently have no idea what six feet looks like.
The worst example was at a Broken Arrow tag agency where my wife recently went. She wore a mask, and it appeared they had not made any attempt to comply. No one in the building, the agents behind the counter or customers (except my wife) had masks on.
To make things worse, all the service windows, which are no more than two feet apart, were being used.
So she basically had people on all sides of her not wearing masks.
Also, unlike every other business I’ve visited in the last few weeks, there was not a plastic shield between the customers and agents.
Are tag agencies exempt from complying with the recommended COVID-19 guidelines?
I would think they should have to adhere to the same standards as other businesses since every person owning an automobile is required by law to visit a tag agency at least once a year.
