Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell's effort to rebrand Oklahoma probably does no harm, but it seeks a solution without addressing the problem: making our state a place where people want to stay ("Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell: A new brand for Oklahoma isn't politics, and it isn't vanity. It's important," July 23).
Several weeks ago, Editorial Editor Wayne Greene wrote of the ongoing exodus of the college educated from Oklahoma ("The Oklahoma's best and the brightest are following the Yellow Brick Road ... to Dallas," June 23).
If the research were pushed further, the statistics would probably show a significant number of others who wish to leave but can't for economic or family reasons.
Places such as the Pacific Northwest, New England and Austin, Texas, prosper not because of these locations' brands but because they are culturally and intellectually interesting, offer careers with hope, support good education for the young and quality health care for the old and are relatively free of environmental hazard and malignant societal dysfunction.
Rather than branding our state, we would be better off addressing our reality and adopting the mantra from "Field of Dreams": If you build it, they will come.
