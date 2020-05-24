My graduating film students, you’ve likely heard loved ones tell you that you’re the hero of your own story. So as we did with screenplays, let’s break down that story to see where you’ve been and where you’re going.
If your Inciting Incident was starting high school, then your Call to Adventure was the work you did there: your reading, writing, friendships and (most importantly?) filmmaking. All preparing you for the next Plot Point in your story.
The Turn into Act 2. Also known as? Now, let’s not always see the same hands! OK…Gabe? Yes, the Point of No Return.
In a three-act script, it’s where the story really gets going. So post graduation, you’ll face obstacles and choices including — cue the next Plot Point — New Complications and Higher Stakes, challenges which force you to re-think things or confront them as you become Fully Active at your story’s Midpoint.
Remember the heroes of the films we watched, like Michael Dorsey in "Tootsie" and Mattie Ross in "True Grit."
Did they always make good choices? No. Will you? Probably not. (OK, Faith, maybe you will but only because you’ve learned to make the best choices in my class, right?)
But the important thing is they took action, and in taking that action learned to focus less on self and more on selflessness.
So get on with writing your life.
And live your script so your audience will say “Now that was a good story. I especially liked the hero.”
Clifton Raphael, Jenks High School film teacher
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video