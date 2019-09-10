Here's a solution to the existing Big Duh (otherwise known as the Big 12) Conference, a conference in name only: Dismantle it.
Then schools like University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University, Kansas State University, Iowa State and Texas Tech could petition for membership in the Western Athletic Conference.
Texas Christian University could petition for membership in the Southeastern Conference. Baylor could move to the Mid-America Conference.
Texas could go independent; no other conference is going to want the overrated, greedy jerks anyway.
Makes more sense than the current dog and pony show in operation.
Milt Frantz, Jay
