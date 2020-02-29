In 1972, when I was 18, I voted for George McGovern for president. My folks voted for Richard Nixon.
At the dinner table, we could have discussions, but at the end of the day we loved and respected each other.
We need to bring civility and mutual respect back. The ability to disagree but still stay friends.
To quote the Jewish philosopher Martin Buber, we need to live in a "I Thou" world, treating each other with love and respect and not live in a "I It" world, which is where most of us dwell.
Join me as we take the first steps together.
