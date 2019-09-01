Rep. Dean Davis's DUI was embarrassing and a poor reflection of what a lawmaker should embody. However, his blatant attempt to influence the justice system is a travesty that cannot be tolerated ("Broken Arrow legislator Dean Davis calls high-profile figures for help after DUI arrest," Aug. 21).
It demonstrates an absolute disregard for the laws of our state and the integrity of our justice system.
Furthermore, Davis was elected to represent the citizens of his district, most of whom live, work, shop or send their children to school in the City of Broken Arrow.
He has sworn, on tape, to be an enemy of the very city and constituents he was elected to represent.
I reached out to Davis several times and have had zero response from his office.
Davis is unfit to represent any Oklahoman and should have the good grace to resign immediately.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.