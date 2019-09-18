The Aug. 17 column by Risha Grant had several good points to think about ("Risha Talks: America is broken, and your thoughts and prayers are not enough").
I will suggest that the word that she used, “broken,” may not be the proper term. Broken has a certain air of finality and a loss of usefulness.
I think that there are more appropriate terms to use.
There is an academy meeting at Yale Avenue Christian Church that I invite people to visit. A person might sit next to a student from India, who is next to one from Myanmar, next to a white student from Edison Preparatory High School, next to a black student from Hale High School next to a Nigerian Muslim from Nigeria, and so on.
Some of these kids are Christian, and some are not.
As a group and as individuals, are they flawed, incomplete, less than they could be or prone to making bad decisions? Yes.
Are they broken?” Not by any definition! They are works in progress, all with failings, just like our country.
We should all take a lesson from those young people.
Mike Wallace, Tulsa
Editor's note: Yale Avenue Church's Youth Leadership Academy is open to high school students. It meets after the 3:30 p.m. Sunday service as the church, 3616 S. Yale Ave.
