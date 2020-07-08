Wedding

Kristan Suter of Broken Arrow wears a smiley face protective face mask while attending Alyssa Hawk and Jacob Lee’s wedding at the Harwelden Mansion in Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Recently, I put on my mask and went to the Tulsa Hills Lowe's and Sam's to get items I needed.

It was my first trip to the stores since before the COVID-19 lockdowns started here. 

I am in the age group to take extra precaution. I had been homebound since the beginning of the pandemic. 

I was very disappointed with both stores for allowing shoppers without masks. Employees were masked and felt customers should be wearing them too. 

I would guess 97% of the shoppers in both stores did not have a mask. One shopper wore a mask below his chin, which wasn't doing any good. 

With the uptick in cases of COVID-19, everyone should buckle down and do what is right. 

All businesses should make masks mandatory. 

