Greetings Tulsans. I live in Ponca City. As an outsider and daily reader of the Tulsa World, I have been observing your mayor, G.T. Bynum, since his election 3 1/2 years ago.

This man is a jewel for your community. And every day gets better, culminating in his Facebook post Saturday evening ("Brookside protest in response to Minnesota police violence," March 31).

Don't miss it. This man is a true leader.

Larry Bittman, Ponca City

