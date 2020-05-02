Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum did an outstanding job making the decisions he made early on to combat the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
His leadership was top-notch, and I truly believe that he saved a lot of lives that otherwise would not be here today.
So tell me please why he would lead us so carefully to throw us to the wolves at the worst possible time.
The Tulsa Health Department has reported that cases and deaths are venturing on an upward incline, yet Bynum chose to lift restrictions on Friday.
Am I the only one highly concerned about this irresponsibility?
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video