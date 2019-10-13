I have appreciated Tulsa Mayor Bynum’s leadership. I thought that he supported diversity and freedom and that made me proud to tell others about Tulsa.
So I was shocked and sad to read that Bynum was annoyed to have to deal with the topless women in Tulsa recently ("Tulsa police will resume enforcing ban on women going topless in public," Sept. 30).
I was thrilled to hear that the courts had finally recognized that women have the same rights as men. If men can have their shirts off, then so should women.
I am sorry that this annoys Mayor Bynum and that supporting Tulsan’s rights a bother.
Human rights are as important as roads. It is why we have roads.
Please support equality by supporting equal rights. Women should have the same rights as men.
Women should be able to remove the same clothing as men.
