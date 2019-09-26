California has legal authority under the Clean Air Act of 1970 to write pollution rules that go beyond the federal government’s.
The Obama-era standard for fuel mileage is 54 mpg by 2025. California is proposing 51 mpg by 2026. President Trump has targeted California’s power to set its own standard and is trying to roll back the standard to 31 mpg nationwide.
According to one research firm, Trump’s plan would result in a minimum of a 321 million metric tons of added carbon dioxide emissions between now and 2035. Car companies Ford, Volkswagen, Honda and BMW have reached an agreement in principle with California on the stricter emissions standards.
In the ’60s, southern California had a serious air pollution problem known as smog. The air is cleaner now due in large part to the mileage and emissions standards adopted as a result of the act.
Considering the increased number of vehicles, imagine how bad the pollution would be if the stricter standards had not been adopted.
In the early ’70s, the Bartlesville Energy Research Center conducted research on pollution from cars, trucks and airplanes. A large smog chamber was used to study the formation and control of smog and to measure emissions from vehicles. Some of the early pollution controls on automobiles also were tested in this chamber.
Trump has been arbitrarily easing or removing scores of environmental regulations as unnecessary and burdensome. The tougher mileage standards were a key part of the Obama administration’s efforts to reduce climate-changing fossil fuel emissions.
