People are rightly concerned about the Amazon forest fires that are converting carbon dioxide absorbing trees into carbon dioxide at an unheard of rate. That is a double whammy toward global warming.
A problem that flies beneath the radar is that the trees also give off the oxygen that we breathe.
Plants take the carbon atoms and give off the two oxygens from carbon dioxide molecules. They take hydrogen from water and give off more oxygen, thus providing an atmosphere suitable for air- breathing animals — including humans.
A balance of 78% nitrogen; 21% oxygen and 1% miscellaneous gasses has proved ideal for healthy animals and humans.
The loss of vast forests together with an increasing population of oxygen users will upset that balance. The young and the elderly will be the canaries to first feel the effect with all living things following soon after.
This is but one more reason for conserving forests, diminishing the use of fossil fuels and becoming caretakers of this fragile planet.
Some say that conservation and cleaning up our atmosphere and planet are too expensive. Actually, it will create hundreds of thousands of jobs, and we really have no choice.
Either we pay the fiddler or our children will — if they live long enough.
Ray Bachlor, Tulsa
