Several people I know have mentioned they own or are buying guns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Having been born during World War II and having been a child when polio sickened and killed millions of children worldwide before Jonas Salk gave us a vaccine in 1955, I suggest a person cannot kill a virus with a 9 mm.
But, a person can kill a disease with a safe and effective vaccine.
Every government worldwide needs to fully fund research to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.
Until then all of us who have not been infected will be at risk of being sickened and die.
