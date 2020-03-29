ammo sales coronavirus

Owner David Stone brings boxes of ammunition out from behind the counter with customers lined up for more at Dong’s Guns, Ammo and Reloading on Monday. KELLY BOSTIAN/Tulsa World

 Kelly Bostian

Several people I know have mentioned they own or are buying guns in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Having been born during World War II and having been a child when polio sickened and killed millions of children worldwide before Jonas Salk gave us a vaccine in 1955, I suggest a person cannot kill a virus with a 9 mm.

But, a person can kill a disease with a safe and effective vaccine.

Every government worldwide needs to fully fund research to develop a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine.

Until then all of us who have not been infected will be at risk of being sickened and die.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

Featured video

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags