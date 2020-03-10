Trump won't extend spy powers without reforms, senator says

Greetings to my Democrat friends. Although I am a lifelong Republican and have no intention of changing, we are all Americans.

I do not consider Democrats enemies. It is my opinion that a viable two-party system is the best for our country.

I regret that the Democratic Party hierarchy, by their actions of trying to crucify our president for no good reason from Day One of his election, seems to have a different philosophy.

Since the Democratic Party seems to be on the verge of crashing and burning, I would like to invite its members to join us in enjoying the benefits being bestowed on our country, mainly due to the great policies of our president.

Come on in, but leave behind on the legislative scrap heap the left-wing ideas of soaking the rich, free everything for everybody and other such socialistic garbage

I am not overly concerned about the outcome of the next general election.

I cannot imagine President Donald Trump losing to any of the current crop of Democrat hopefuls.

Heaven help us if I am wrong!

Roger D. Williams, Tulsa

