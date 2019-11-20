Browsing through some earth science websites I conclude our planet will endure far into the future.
The lowest estimate noted was 1.59 billion years, and the longest time was 7.79 billion years. The caveats are destruction by a large asteroid striking the earth, a supernova in our galaxy or a nuclear holocaust.
Over the past 35 years, I have read and/or studied numerous climate science studies and reports. Words, such as apocalyptic, existential and catastrophic never appear in climate science literature.
These words are used by some misinformed journalists, politicians, university professors, the mainstream media and other climate alarmists.
The fact is that no scientific observation, test, laboratory experiment or physical evidence has proved carbon dioxide emissions or a CO2 increase in the greenhouse atmosphere causes any scientifically significant change in weather or climate.
The U.S. energy policy must be based on clear, proven and demonstrative scientific facts, not theories, opinion, junk science or consensus.
