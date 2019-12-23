See more cartoons by Bruce Plante

Would it be asking too much if Editorial Cartoonist Bruce Plante could stop attacking President Trump and possibly focus on the three stooges: U.S. Reps. Nancy Pelosi, Jerry Nadler and Adam Schiff?

Now there is some cartoon material that would be appreciated and not the attacks on the president. I'm pretty tired of it.

Surely Plante could expand his consciousness to that degree, or maybe not!

Phyllis Waller, Bartlesville

