Going into the church, I walked past a classroom. It sat empty.
It was the first time since all of this upheaval that the emptiness really struck me.
A space usually filled with the laughter and fun of 2- and 3-year-olds engaged in learning and creativity is now empty.
Along with so many other spaces.
Our church sits empty on Sunday mornings. Restaurants sit empty. Playgrounds and classrooms and gyms are all empty.
We're so used to full calendars, restaurants, playgrounds and choir lofts filled with voices being lifted up to God. We're so used to full Sunday School classrooms, committee meetings and a youth room.
This Easter, though, things will be a bit more empty.
Kind of like the first Easter. Easter morning we come to celebrate the fact the tomb was empty, that Christ wasn't in the tomb anymore.
We celebrate emptiness. And that emptiness leads us into new life, into resurrection, into a life where death does not win.
So how might you celebrate the emptiness of Easter this year in a new way?
What does it mean for us to have as a part of our story that emptiness brings life? How do you hear our Easter story new this season?
I don't know all the answers to these questions yet, but I'm sure ready to listen to God speak to me a new word in the midst of the empty spaces.
Editor's Note: The Rev. Sara Pugh Montgomery is a pastor with the Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
