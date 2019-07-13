The Census Bureau projects that by 2040, 70% of U.S. citizens will live in 16 states: on the coasts and mostly Democratic.
At that time, 70% of our citizens will have 32 senate seats, and 30% will have 68. That’s minority rule.
One current result of that problem is that the Supreme Court has three justices appointed by two presidents who were elected with less than 50% of the popular vote and confirmed by senators representing less than a majority of the population.
By 2040, that minority will live in 34 states, mostly rural and Republican.
Most of these 34 states take more from the federal budget than they contribute, meaning that a majority of our citizens are not only held hostage to the whim of the minority but are also forced to support and underwrite the expenses of that minority.
And, unless the Electoral College is fixed, a majority of citizens is likely to continue to have a minority–elected president.
Our existing system of government will only continue to work if both the federal and state governments cooperate so that our system is more democratic.
To begin with, three objectives: get the money out of politics (legislatively reverse Citizens United), eliminate gerrymandering at the state and federal levels and ensure every citizen the right to vote (take measures at the federal level to eliminate voter suppression).
Democracy can’t continue to mean minority rule. We need to be collectively smarter and fix this.
