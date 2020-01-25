Through Saturday, certified registered nurse anesthetists are celebrating more than 150 years of anesthesia care across the U.S. There are more than 54,000 CRNAs practicing across the country providing safe, quality anesthesia care to our patients every day.
During CRNA Week, I would like to highlight the five ways CRNAs make a difference every day.
Safety: CRNAs are highly trained anesthesia professionals who safely provide over 49 million anesthetics to our patients.
Rural America: CRNAs are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America, enabling health care facilities in medically underserved areas to offer obstetrical, surgical, pain management and trauma stabilization services.
Military: Nurses first provided anesthesia to wounded soldiers during the Civil War. Since then, nurse anesthetists have remained the primary providers of anesthesia care to U.S. military personnel on the front lines.
Practice settings: CRNAs practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered — traditional hospital surgical suites; obstetrical delivery rooms; critical access hospitals; ambulatory surgical centers; offices of dentists, podiatrists, ophthalmologists, plastic surgeons, pain management specialists and any other facility in which a patient requires anesthesia care.
Cost efficiency: Managed care plans recognize CRNAs for providing high-quality anesthesia care at a reduced expense. This helps control the escalating U.S. health care costs.
It is an honor and a privilege to deliver safe anesthesia care.
Editor's Note: Jennifer Schmitt is the immediate past president of the Oklahoma Association of Nurse Anesthetists.
