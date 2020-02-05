The editorial, “Oklahoma needs a stronger criminal justice reform plan than what was offered by Gov. Stitt’s task force”(Jan. 16) provides elaborate information and opinion on the reform plans suggested by Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointed task force to improve the justice system in Oklahoma.
I agree with where the editorial board stands on this matter.
To bring crime rates and the prison population down, we must set up certain programs within our prisons that prepare inmates for post-release to have a successful life.
Our prisons are so full because there is no rehabilitation or mental health treatment in the facilities, meaning most prisoners are incarcerated more than once during their lifetime.
I did a study for a class last year about prisons in Norway, which has one of the world’s lowest prison populations because of its inmate mental health and rehabilitation.
If our state, or any state, started gearing its prison systems more toward making sure every prisoner is completely rehabilitated and stable before being released, I guarantee crime rates, prison populations and rates of recidivism will drop dramatically throughout the country, making America a much more desirable place to live in.
Matthew Lollar, Tulsa
