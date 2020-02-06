It is inevitable that legislators sometimes make mistakes when working with the best of intentions. This was the case with House Bill 1847, considered in 2015.
The intent was to ensure that young children were properly secured in the back seats of cars based upon height and weight rather than simply age. When doing this, the law requiring children under 13 be properly restrained was lowered to under the age of 8 years old.
This makes Oklahoma the only state with an age limit that low for ensuring children are buckled safely in a car.
Several lawmakers have filed corrections to this omission.
Sen. Carri Hicks (D-Oklahoma City) filed a bill last session that helped start the momentum.
Rep. Ross Ford (R-Broken Arrow) submitted House Bill 2791 this session, which would take the age back to what it was before and improve the law by increasing to age 17 to ensure that all ages be properly buckled in when a vehicle is moving.
This bill will be considered in the House Public Safety Committee on Thursday. The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy joins fellow members of the All Kids Buckled Up Coalition in calling for lawmakers to pass this bill into law.
Thank you to the many policymakers who have taken on this issue over the past two years. Please contact your state senator and representative and ask them to vote “yes” on this legislation.
Joe Dorman, Oklahoma City
Editor's Note: Joe Dorman is the CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy and is a former lawmaker representing southwest Oklahoma’s District 65.
