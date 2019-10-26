Child welfare agencies and workers deserve recognition for their work. Their work goes unnoticed, and they often work at the forefront to keep families together.
They do not ask for a thank you. Their reward is seeing families succeed and maintained in their homes with their families. They work tirelessly and late hours on big caseloads for children.
Their own family time is shortened because of these hard hours.
Even with negative images child welfare agencies receive, these workers still advocate for children and their parents.
Child welfare is there to strengthen and guide those families to a better quality of life.
The perceived negativism is due only because some parents fail to complete services or neglect their children in a manner deemed unsafe.
The intent is to keep children home with their families, and these workers strive to make sure it happens.
Being a child welfare worker, I understand what it is like.
The trauma faced — sometimes taken home with me to think about even when my work is done — is what every child welfare worker endures.
This job is not for everyone. It takes a certain type of person to be able to do this job, and I have seen many workers come and go.
The one who has compassion for helping those children will continue to aspire and do whatever it takes to help the family succeed.
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video