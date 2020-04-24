A stress management seminar I attended in Las Vegas 35 years ago left lessons I still remember and practice today.
It is all about the choices we make. A stressful situation arises in our life, some minor, some devastating. The consequences of how we choose to deal with them results in the degree of stress we retain.
A speaker said to look at the problem you are facing and consider the options. Are any of them acceptable to you? Can you choose one and either solve or ease the problem? If so, act on it, immediately if possible.
However, if none of the above options are possible, you have only one choice. Accept the fact that you cannot change anything. Now you have eliminated stress and are in control.
Imagine the expressway is packed and you will be late for your appointment. What are your options? Take the next exit, dash through neighborhoods, stop signs, speed limits? Not workable.
What else? Honking the horn, pounding the steering wheel won’t change anything, except possibly damage your health. Nothing?
Choose to relax, put on some music, turn up the air conditioner/heater, be calm.
Analyze your options, make choices, then act on those that can eliminate your stress. Otherwise, accept the fact you have no control and move on with your life.
It’s your choice.
Monte Toon, Cleveland
