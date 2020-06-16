Over 65 years ago whilst studying my embryology text, I read about the carotid sinus in the human neck.
It described a little-known fact that the sinus is so sensitive in a few individuals that a man shaving in the area would cause the sinus to cut off blood to the brain so severe that he would faint to the floor.
That knowledge served me well years later when I had to defend an 11-year-old boy from a manslaughter charge.
He approached his best friend from behind in a line at a skating rink and wrapped his arm around the friend's neck. The friend fell dead, and the boy was charged with homicide.
This phenomenon is well-known in the medical community.
It is a miracle that police officers are not trained to avoid choke holds in the front side of the neck.
Lawrence A.G. Johnson, Bixby
