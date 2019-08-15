I would like to commend Dr. Mark Paul Bishop for his brave and bold article ("A Christ-centered therapeutic response to adverse childhood experiences," Aug. 6).
After all the articles about Adverse Childhood Experiences (which rendered no concrete solution), I thought his idea for treatment the very best yet for those willing to open their hearts and minds to the healing balm of Jesus Christ's loving acceptance and forgiveness.
Dr. Bishop lists all the ways Jesus helps, several being: unconditionally loving without obligation to perform or succeed and permanently connected by words and relationship to the source of their creation.
I, for one, don't know how people get through this life without Jesus.
I appreciated the Tulsa World printing this article and wanted them to know that I thought they were brave and bold too.
L. Carole Scott, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.