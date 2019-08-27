As usual, when one of these mass shootings occurs, people immediately want more restrictions on the firearms involved.
The type of hardware they use or more laws are not the problem.
Timothy McVeigh killed 168 people in the blink of an eye with a bomb made from fertilizer. The Boston Marathon bombers used pressure cookers and explosives.
We cannot feed on a steady diet of violence in all forms of media, especially things like “Call of Duty” and “Grand Theft Auto,” then be surprised at the blatant disregard for life some citizens have toward their fellow man.
The problem is not about the materials. It is about the purposes and intentions they have against their fellow man.
We cannot remove God from society and expect not to experience the things outlined in Romans 1:18-32. The only way to change the evil intentions of a person's heart is to lead them to faith in Jesus Christ.
Unless we as a nation repent of our sins before God, we will never be able to shun the evil we have seen and experienced.
Jerry Virden, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.
Featured video
New Cherokee Nation principal chief says tribe won't bail the state out for a decade of fiscal irresponsibility.
Read the story: Chuck Hoskin Jr. sworn in as Cherokees' 18th elected principal chief