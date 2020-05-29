First United Methodist Church sanctuary

The pews at First United Methodist Church in Park Hills, Missouri, may be empty but their livestream Sunday services have reached 10,000 people.

 Submitted

To be human means to be a person with a soul and body. Taking care of soul and body is truly a balancing act.

Rightly so, these past few months we have been particularly concerned with bodily health, but lately we have also seen a rise in depression, fear, abuse, and joblessness beginning to take a toll on the spiritual well being.

It seems at times that our concern for the body has become excessive and to the detriment of the soul.

In caring for the body, let us not forget the soul. As a concerned citizen and Christian, I applaud the administration’s declaration deeming houses of worship “essential” and releasing guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention for the safe reopening of churches.

May we in the coming months seek hope and spiritual healing as well as health.

Alessandro Calderoni, Muskogee

