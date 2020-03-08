The Shriners Circus was in town recently, and there were folks outside protesting, encouraging others not to go because of cruelty to animals.
Nevermind all the funds the Shriners raise for their hospitals and burn centers at no cost for the families.
The animals are probably treated better than most household pets.
If you want to protest abuse, protest about how our veterans are treated. They deserve a lot more than what they are getting.
