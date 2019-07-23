Thanks to Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene for advocating for improvements to our public transportation system in Tulsa ("The Vision of BRT? A city that could drive, but prefers not to," July 14).
Tulsa’s political leaders, myself included, have failed Tulsans for decades as our transit system has steadily declined.
Therefore, the Peoria BRT, and especially the dedicated operational funds, are a welcome step in the right direction, as is pondering the question “I could drive, but why not ride the bus?”
More significant, though, is to ponder the “kind 20-something couple” who “used to drive but couldn’t afford to keep their car.”
Tulsa is part of a state that has been a leader in the percentage of uninsured drivers with more than 1 in 5 driving without insurance despite financial and criminal penalties.
I suspect most are making tough choices. They need to drive to keep a job that doesn’t pay enough for rent, food, car payments and insurance.
The focus of our political leaders in supporting public transportation, if they are data-driven, should not be how to get Wayne Greene to keep his car in the garage, but rather how to make transit so efficient that more working people can do without a car and the expense that goes with it.
Being able to do that for the first 10 years of my working life was a huge financial boost for my family.
Gary Watts, Tulsa
