Watching the nationwide demonstrations in response to the murder of George Floyd, I was heartened at the sight — in some scattered places — of uniformed law enforcement officers stepping forward to walk, kneel and to add their voices to the cries for justice.
Unfortunately, that did not happen in Tulsa. I am left to wonder why Tulsa Police officers and sheriff's deputies did not have the courage to stand with the demonstrators.
And why was Mayor G.T. Bynum not helping to lead the demonstrations?
As we observe the anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, I am disappointed by this failure of leadership. It was an opportunity missed.
It is once again a failure to lead, a failure to stand in support of justice for all. I expect the demonstrations to continue.
I can only hope that our local leaders and law enforcement officers will wake up and remember that it is never too late to do what's right.
The Rev. Jack Bryant, Tulsa
