It is time in Tulsa for elected officials, corporate executives and the philanthropic community to step up in an unprecedented way to address systemic racism and equality.
Councilor Connie Dodson states this is not the ideal time to fund the Office of the Independent Monitor at the cost of $500,000 a year due to declining city revenue.
If that is the only thing stopping her for voting for this police reform initiative, I say let’s pool together as a community and fund it. It would be easy for the philanthropic and corporate communities to support this.
Raising $500,000 a year is doable, as we have incredible, committed people who could make this happen.
After all, we raised funding for a park, a 1921 Greenwood Rising Center and other worthwhile projects the city or state would or could not fund.
It is time for our elected officials to come to grips with what they want their legacy to be.
Are they content with serving for 10 to 15 years and contribute to maintaining the status quo, or are they willing to risk re-election by supporting recommended unpopular solutions to address long-standing systemic racism?
Now is the opportunity for elected officials to come together and take bold actions to support the OIM.
After a series of unproductive meetings regarding use of force by police, it is time to entertain the possibility that the excessive use of force by the police is used disproportionately on people of color.
Peter Correia, Tulsa
